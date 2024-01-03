State police investigating Molotov cocktail thrown on Adams County highway

Police are investigating after a Molotov cocktail was thrown on an Adams County highway Saturday morning.

According to a news release distributed by Pennsylvania State Police on Wednesday, a Molotov cocktail was tossed from a vehicle around 4:52 a.m. on Saturday morning onto the shoulder of the highway in the area of the 23.2 mile marker on Route 15 southbound, in Huntington Township.

According to Adams County 911 records, firefighters were also called to the scene that morning for a report of a brush fire along the highway at that location. York Springs Volunteer Fire Company and Northern York County Fire & Rescue responded to the brush fire, records show.

The 23.2 mile marker is just south of the Route 94/York Springs exit on Route 15.

Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the matter, and anyone with information on the incident was requested to call Pennsylvania State Police in Gettysburg at 717-334-8111.

This article originally appeared on Hanover Evening Sun: Police investigate Molotov cocktail thrown on Adams County PA highway