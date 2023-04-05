State police investigating officer-involved shooting in Heidelberg Township

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting overnight in Heidelberg Township, according to Ted Czech, public information officer for the York County Office of Emergency Management/York County 911.

The first call came into 911 at 12:20 a.m., Czech said. The location is the 6400 block of Pamadeva Road.

Northern York County Regional Police is the department involved, he said.

An officer gestures towards a treeline while police investigate the scene of a shooting on the 6400 block of Pamadeva Road, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Heidelberg Township. The man was flown to York Hospital by a medical helicopter.

State police and Northern York County Regional Police have not released any information about it at this time.

A 911 broadcast indicated that the man's wife called for help because her husband was in mental distress.

A dispatcher said the man could be heard screaming in the background. He was carrying a pipe or club and was using it to destroy property.

Police tape sections off around a crashed riding mower at the scene of a shooting on the 6400 block of Pamadeva Road, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Heidelberg Township. The man was flown to York Hospital by a medical helicopter.

During the broadcast, the caller said the man had thrown the weapon away. He then got on a riding mower to apparently leave the property.

During the call, the man was seen heading down Smith Station Road on the riding mower. He reportedly crashed into a tree.

Someone yelled that shots were fired.

The man driving the tractor was shot in the chest, according to the 911 broadcast.

Check back later as this is a breaking news story.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Police shot man in Heidelberg Township, state police investigating