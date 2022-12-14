State police investigating officer-involved shooting that happened after crash

Pennsylvania state police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened after a crash in East Pittsburgh.

On Tuesday around 11:45 p.m., the crash happened along Braddock Avenue and EMS asked for assistance for the people inside the vehicle.

When North Braddock police arrived on the scene to assist, officers said they encountered a male near the crash who did not obey verbal commands.

The male then ran down Braddock Avenue. During the chase, police said he fired shots toward the officer. The officer then fired back at the suspect. Police said the suspect was not struck and continued to flee on foot.

According to the release from Pennsylvania State Police, multiple interviews are being conducted and surveillance video is being reviewed.

Police said the suspect is believed to be wearing a gray sweatshirt and red shoes. Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Pittsburgh at 412-299-1607.

State police said there is no immediate threat to the public at this time.

The Pittsburgh Police K-9 Unit is also also assisting. The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office was notified about the incident.

