State Police investigating after pedestrian fatally struck when crossing I-93

Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on Interstate 93 in Boston Saturday night.

An adult male, who has not yet been identified, was struck and killed when attempting to cross I-93 near exit 15.

Police said he crossed the southbound lanes and the median and then entered the northbound side, where he was immediately struck by a 2019 Toyota Highlander sport utility vehicle in the left lane.

The impact threw the victim back across the media into the left travel lane of the southbound side, according to state police.

The Toyota operator, a 53-year-old man, stopped immediately and called 911 to report the crash and was cooperative with investigating troopers.

Police said there is no indication that the driver was operating in a reckless manner or under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The victim had no identifying information in his possession. Attempts to identify him remain ongoing.

