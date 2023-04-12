State police investigating infant remains found outside apartment building in Revere

State Police are investigating possible infant remains found outside a Revere apartment building earlier Tuesday night.

Just before 6:30 p.m., Revere police responded to a multi-unit building at 86 Dolphin Ave in Revere after an adult male called saying he located possible infant remains outside the building.

The State Police Detective Unit, Revere Police Detectives, and Troopers from the State Police Crime Scene Services Section responded to the scene.

The possible remains were given to the Medical Examiner for further examination.

This investigation is active and ongoing. No additional information is available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

