UPDATE: State police are investigating a report of weapon found at Ellis Tech in June

DANIELSON – The discovery in June of an unloaded weapon inside a vehicle undergoing service by students at a Danielson-based state technical high school led to administrative leave for two principals last week – eight months after the incident was reported, state education officials said on Tuesday.

According to an emailed statement sent on Tuesday from Kerry Markey, director of communications for the Connecticut Technical Education and Career System, the weapon was found in a gun case inside a compartment of a vehicle trunk being serviced by Harvard H. Ellis Technical High School automotive students.

The weapon’s owner was only identified by officials as a “legal pistol permit holder.”

“When the gun was found, it was immediately reported to CTECS’ administration and they immediately began an investigation,” Markey wrote. “Recently, (the state Department of Children and Families) also began an investigation into the same incident. As such, both the school’s Principal and Assistant Principal have been placed on administrative leave.”

State police on Tuesday confirmed they were investigating the weapon’s discovery and said in an email they were contacted on Feb. 3 by DCF in regard to a “suspicious” incident at the school back in June.

The DCF notification came less than three weeks before the school’s principal, Rafael Calixto, and Assistant Principal Rolando Navarro were placed on administrative leave. Parents and school staff were notified of the move in a Friday letter sent by Ellen Solek, interim superintendent of schools for the Connecticut Technical Education and Career System.

Solek’s letter did not say why the two were put on leave and made no mention of the ongoing state police investigation or the presence of a weapon at the school last year.

“We want to be transparent with the school community when changes like this occur, but please be aware that this is a personnel matter and we will not comment any further with any details,” Solek wrote. “We know that their absence will raise questions among staff, students and parents. However, it is important that we all remain focused on learning.”

Markey said Solek “had just come to learn of” the June incident and “is taking the matter very seriously.” Markey noted weapons on school grounds are prohibited under CTECS policy and the agency is collaborating with investigative authorities.

Harvard H. Ellis Technical High School

There was no explanation given by school or state officials on why the initial CTECS investigation was not made public until this week – after The Bulletin reported on the contents of Solek’s letter and confirmed state police involvement.

There is no word if the school or CTECS alerted state police to the weapon’s discovery last year.

Jennifer Jarmon, a former Ellis Tech assistant principal, was named interim principal at Ellis Tech on Friday.

Calixto, a former assistant principal at Ellis Tech, was named the school’s interim principal – and later principal - after long-serving principal Brian Mignault opted to retire ahead of schedule in March 2020.

