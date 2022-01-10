State police investigating reported armed robbery at Bellefonte-area motel

An investigation is underway after an armed robbery reportedly occurred Saturday night at a Bellefonte-area motel, state police at Rockview wrote in a news release.

A man brandished a semi-automatic handgun about 11:45 p.m. Saturday at the Econo Lodge, police wrote. He demanded someone turn over their belongings and then fled from 3482 Benner Pike, police wrote.

The man is white, about 6 feet, 2 inches tall, and about 220 pounds. Those with information may call 814-355-7545.