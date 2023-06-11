State police investigating reported sexual assault in Brighton

Massachusetts State Police are investigating a reported sexual assault that occurred on Soldiers Field Road in Brighton early this morning.

According to police, an adult male reported that while walking along Soldiers Field Road between 3 and 4 a.m., a male driver pulled up and asked for directions.

The pedestrian told the driver that he couldn’t provide directions and continued walking.

The vehicle followed him for a short period of time before the driver stopped, exited the vehicle, approached the victim on foot, and physically and sexually assaulted him, state police said.

The male victim fought back and eventually, the suspect returned to his vehicle and drove away.

The suspect is described as a male, approximately 6 feet tall, with a Middle Eastern accent, and may be driving a gray Honda CRV sport utility vehicle.

State police troopers are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

