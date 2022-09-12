State police say rug pulled from Farmington River by paranormal investigator not linked to any criminal case

The Connecticut State Police said investigations into a stained rug pulled from the Farmington River by a paranormal investigator on Sunday found no evidence it was tied to a crime.

Detectives ran several tests on large brown and red stains on the rug and determined they were not blood, according to the state police on Monday.

“Detectives have found no evidence of the rug being related to any criminal case,” the state police said.

State police said detectives found many rugs in the area and locals told them rugs are used to launch and retrieve kayaks in the area. Rugs are also used to keep vegetation down in this area of the Farmington River, police said.

State police also requested that anyone who finds something that could be criminal evidence call 911 instead of handling the items in order to avoid any possible evidence contamination.

Social media influencer and paranormal investigator Sean Austin and a team of divers pulled the stained rug from the Farmington River during a live broadcast on TikTok and YouTube on Sunday.

The team claimed the rug is possibly linked to the murder of Jennifer Farber Dulos, but that was refuted by authorities Monday. According to Austin, the rug pulled from the water was approximately 10 feet long and was wrapped around two cinderblocks, which he found “suspicious.”

The state police confirmed on Monday that they were at the scene.

“Last night, Farmington Police Department requested our Major Crimes squad to assist with an investigation of a rug found in the Farmington River by a social media influencer,” the state police said in a statement early Monday.

The Farmington Police Department deferred inquiries all to the state police for comment.

A section of carpet or mat was reportedly left at a Hartford restaurant on May 24, 2019, the day Farber Dulos went missing. Investigators were unable to track it down.

In 2019, employees of Milagro’s Restaurant on Albany Avenue said state police detectives went to the restaurant shortly after Memorial Day and asked if they had seen a man place a piece of carpet against the outside wall of the restaurant on the evening of May 24 or if they had seen anybody take it after that.

The carpet or mat was left in close proximity to where investigators found bags of bloody evidence tied to Farber Dulos stuffed in trash bins along Albany Avenue and the same area where investigators believe a Hartford man removed a knife from a trash can.

Fotis Dulos, Farber Dulos’ estranged husband, was seen on surveillance video tossing trash bags out along Albany Avenue in Hartford on the same day Farber Dulos went missing. He was later charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.