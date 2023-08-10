State police investigating serious hit-and-run pedestrian crash in South Boston

Massachusetts State Police are investigating a serious hit-and-run pedestrian crash in South Boston.

Authorities say around 2:24 a.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle on Columbia Road at the Exit 14 ramp from Route 93 North in South Boston.

A State Police Sergeant, who was the first on scene, administered emergency medical aid to the 30-year-old male victim lying in the roadway, according to officials.

The victim was transported to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries, but he’s expected to survive. His identity is not being released.

A preliminary investigation determined the victim was walking across Columbia Road as a red sedan and a white SUV were traveling eastbound. The red sedan, which investigators say may be a Honda Accord with dual tailpipes, struck the victim, propelling him into the air.

The driver of the red sedan continued eastbound, fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed after striking the victim. The white SUV also left the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the crash or the two vehicles observed is asked to contact police.

No additional information is available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

