State police investigating several trees cut down onto South Shore roads

Massachusetts State Police are investigating after several trees were cut down in two South Shore communities, blocking roads early Saturday morning.

Plymouth police officers responded to the area near Lower College Pond Road and Cranford Road around 2:30 a.m. for a felled tree lying across the roadway. Around half an hour later, twp more downed trees were located in both Plymouth and Carver.

Around 4:00 a.m., Plymouth police asked state troopers to check near the Miles Standish State Forest, where two more downed trees were found.

Patrols then began searching the area and monitoring exits of the forest.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

