State police investigating shooting on Carl Street in town of Union

One person was hospitalized after a shooting Monday night in the town of Union.

New York State Police report troopers and members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation from the Endwell barracks responded around 7:38 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Carl Street in Union.

Troopers discovered an adult male had been shot in the chest, state police said. The victim was transported to Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City.

The investigation is continuing. State police have not released any information about the victim's condition or any other details on the shooting incident at this time.

Public safetyJefferson woman, 79, killed after vehicle strikes flatbed truck in Delaware County

For subscribersWhy New York says the old IBM Country Club can't be demolished yet

Animal welfareDogs, cats, cows, alpacas find refuge at Happy Compromise Farm + Sanctuary in Waverly

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Man shot on Carl Street in Union NY, state police say