State Police investigating shooting involving Isleta officer on I-25

Apr. 4—Northbound Interstate 25 south of Albuquerque is closed as New Mexico State Police investigates an officer involved shooting.

Details are limited, but State Police said on social meeting that the incident involved the Isleta Police Department.

"Officer is okay and suspect is uninjured," State Police posted on Twitter. "The scene is active."

State Police said northbound I-25 is closed at milepost 213.

The agency said additional information would be released later.