State Police investigating situation involving intimate photos of former Baden Borough police chief

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a situation involving intimate photos of the former Baden Borough police chief, Channel 11 has confirmed.

Police said the images involving the former chief and another victim were disseminated.

Channel 11 reported that former Baden Borough Chief David Christner abruptly retired amid reports of him being videotaped in compromising situations in Nov. 2022.

The solicitor confirmed at the time that the chief was being investigated after information came to their attention, but leaders did not answer questions on the matter.

