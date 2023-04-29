State police investigating stabbing at New Castle Correctional Facility

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating a Friday stabbing at the New Castle Correctional Facility.

According to a news release, a female mental health counselor at the prison was conducting a group session with eight inmates about 9:40 a.m. when one of the offenders, armed with a "pointed metal object," became stabbing her in the area of her neck and throat.

Several of the other offenders tried to stop the assault, and one of those inmates was stabbed in the chest.

That inmate and the female counselor were treated at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital for "non-life-threatening injuries," according to the release.

State police were asked to investigate the incident, and were being assisted by investigators from the state Department of Correction and GEO Group, the private company that operates the New Castle prison.

The results of the investigation will be sent to the Henry County prosecutor's office, where decisions will be made on what charges will be filed.

The name of the inmate who allegedly committed the stabbings was not released.

