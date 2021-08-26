State police investigating Stafford drowning that killed 20-year-old

Connecticut State Police are investigating a drowning that left a 20-year-old dead Thursday afternoon.

Police said they received a call around 3 p.m., reporting a possible drowning near Lyons Road in Stafford.

The caller told operators that a man had went into the swimming area and never came back up.

Upon arriving to the scene, police, Stafford Constables and the fire department found the body of 20-year-old Alaine Nitch-Ball of Somers.

The investigation remains ongoing.

