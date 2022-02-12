State police investigating after suspect dies after shot by trooper in Buffalo
New York State Police are investigating after a suspect dies after they were shot by a trooper on East Eagle Street near Washington Street in Buffalo, Saturday morning.
As Republicans impose new restrictions on ballot access in multiple states, President Biden has no easy options for safeguarding voting rights despite rising pressure from frustrated activists. Unlike on other issues such as immigration or environmental protection, the White House has little leverage without congressional action as the November elections creep up. “If there were some sort of easily available presidential power on this, others would have done it," said Nicholas Stephanopoulos, a Harvard Law School professor who researches election law.
For decades, Linda Slaten’s sons believed they’d never find out who raped and murdered their mother when they were children. But on Wednesday the brothers confronted her killer — a man who had a connection to the family all those years ago. Joseph Mills had once been Tim Slaten’s youth football coach, but pleaded guilty on Wednesday to sexually assaulting and killing the 31-year-old single mother as her two sons slept nearby on Sept. 4, 1981, local station WTVT reports. “I hope when you’re in pr
Cheney Orr/ReutersA Pennsylvania man decapitated his girlfriend with a machete at their home in suburban Philadelphia, then sawed her body into pieces in response to what he felt was “a threat to his masculinity,” Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said Friday.Nicholas Peter Scurria, 32, was arrested early this morning and charged with two counts of murder, abuse of a corpse, and possession of an “instrument of crime,” according to court records.Police responded to the Willow Ap
Investigators with the Pennsylvania State Police have named the man responsible for the brutal 1964 murder of a 9-year-old child. On Thursday, authorities announced James Paul Forte was the man who raped and killed Marise Ann Chiverella on her way to school in Hazleton, Pennsylvania, according to a press release sent to Oxygen.com. Forte, who was 22 at the time of the murder, died of natural causes in 1980, police said during a live press conference. Troopers said Chiverella’s murder was the old
After buying an expensive electric fishing reel from a man he met online this month, a Florida Keys man contacted the manufacturer to have the gear’s serial number transferred to his name.
Many believe Susan Powell’s remains are hidden in a mine shaft in Utah. But out of hundreds of mines in the west desert, brothers Taylor and David Sparks have their eyes on a specific one.
A 60-year-old man was taken into custody by sheriff's deputies for not handing over more than two dozen firearms that were in his possession.
A convicted bank robber has admitted to killing the ringleader of an international child porn ring that preyed on lonely and suicidal girls.
Carlos Moore, an attorney for the FedEx driver, told Insider that he thinks two officers investigating the shooting are related to the suspects.
A California multi-millionaire, who was a fugitive from justice for seven years, was sentenced to 15 years to life on Wednesday for the 2012 murder of his his wife. Peter Chadwick, 54, pleaded guilty to the second degree murder of his wife, Quee Chin Loo Chadwick, known as Q.C. U.S. Marshals said in a press release that Chadwick strangled his wife during a dispute regarding a possible divorce and related financial matters and then disposed of her body in a dumpster. She was found eight days late
A current mayoral candidate in South Florida may be in jail by the time election day rolls around.
“What I did nearly cost me my family, and even though it didn’t cost me my family entirety, it cost me a relationship” (with the family member).
A Tennessee inmate was captured Thursday nearly a week after he and two others escaped from jail through an HVAC air vent, authorities said.
Nick Pfosi/ReutersThe mother of a 5-year-old and the mother’s boyfriend were arrested Thursday after the child died from what authorities deemed injuries sustained during prolonged and extreme physical abuse. Jose Angel Ruiz, 25, and Katrina Mendoza, 22, were each charged with one count of felony injury to a child.Mendoza brought her unresponsive daughter to Southwest General Hospital in San Antonio on Feb. 7. Police called to the scene noted extensive and horrific evidence of torture on the vic
The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a long-time deputy.
Citing a lack of evidence, prosecutors have dropped the case against a former John A. Ferguson Senior High School history teacher who was accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.
A White Sands teacher faces 21-year-old charges, a local cannabis business saw its license revoked and NMSU releases an audit.
QAnon adherent Doug Jensen faces seven charges. The judge denied motion to dismiss a felony charge of obstructing official proceeding.
The areas where this year’s Super Bowl quarterbacks Matt Stafford and Joe Burrow played their high school ball could not be more different. | Opinion
Scott Maclean, 61 years old, is dead after a several hours-long standoff during which he fired hundreds of rounds of gunshots at the police.