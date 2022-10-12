State police investigating suspicious death of Bolton man

A 39-year-old man died after suffering serious injuries in a reported disturbance in Bolton on Tuesday night, according to the Connecticut State Police.

State troopers from Troop K were notified of an active disturbance on Boston Turnpike in Bolton just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Troopers and emergency services responded to the area.

A man, identified as Travis Terry of Bolton, was transported to Manchester Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Terry was later pronounced dead at the hospital, state police said.

Police are investigating the incident, which has been deemed a “suspicious death.”

State police said it appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.