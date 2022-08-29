State police investigating suspicious shooting deaths in East Granby

A man and a woman were killed in a shooting in East Granby on Sunday evening, according to the Connecticut State Police.

State police received 911 calls reporting gunshots at a home on Wynding Hills Road in East Granby before 6 p.m. Sunday. Troopers and local police responded to the residence and found a man and a woman with apparent gunshot wounds.

Both people were pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

The deaths are considered “suspicious” according to the state police. The Central District Major Crime Squad is investigating. There is no threat to the public at this time, state police said.

Identification of the victims is pending notification of next of kin, state police said.

“The Town of East Granby is devastated by today’s news,” the town of East Granby wrote on its Facebook. “We express our condolences to the families involved and offer any assistance they may need from us.”