State police investigating after teen suffering from gunshot wounds was found in Cromwell

State police are investigating after a young man suffering from gunshot wounds was found on a busy street in Cromwell over the weekend.

The 18-year-old victim — whose injuries were not considered life-threatening — told Cromwell police that he had been shot after officers responded to West Street — also known as Route 372 — on the report of an injured man on Saturday, according to state police. State troopers were contacted about the incident by officers in Cromwell at about 9:40 p.m.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, according to state police.

State police on Monday noted that the investigation is in its “very early stages.” They have not released many details about the shooting, including where it occurred.

Detectives from the Central District Major Crime Squad are investigating and asking that anyone with information contact Troop H at 860-534-1000. State police said all calls will be kept anonymous.