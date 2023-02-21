State police investigating theft by deception involving sale of dogs

A woman and man in New Castle are out $4,000 after paying someone for what they thought was two dogs.

State police were contacted by the victims, who are in their 60s, who said they made the transaction with someone who was allegedly selling two dogs. After the victims paid $1,000, the alleged seller said they couldn’t meet and referred the victim to “Air” animal pet movers, ultimately extorting $4,000 in fees and services.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 724-598-2211.

