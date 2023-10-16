State police investigating theft of guns from car in Southern York County

State police are investigating the theft of four handguns stolen from a car in Peach Bottom Township early Saturday morning.

The suspects, police reported, had gotten into several unlocked cars in the 200 block of Misty Hill Drive and Delta Ridge Drive on Oct. 14 and in one of those vehicles, they took four handguns out of the center console.

Surveillance video from Misty Hill Road shows two suspects, one appearing to be a white male with a beard, entering unlocked vehicles between 4 a.m. and 4:45 a.m., police reported.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to call state police at 717-428-1011.

