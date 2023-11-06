State police investigating theft of money from local government in York County

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of money from a municipality in northern York County.

Warrington Township had about $3,327 stolen from it, a news release states.

State police allege it appears that an employee of the township embezzled the money by failing to deposit it into the municipality's bank account.

State police say the investigation is onging.

Check back later as this is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: State police investigating theft of money from Warrington Township, PA