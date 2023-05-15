State police investigating theft of scrap metal in Canton Township; truck, saw located

State police in Washington are investigating the theft of scrap metal in Canton Township.

At around 9:25 p.m. on Saturday, state police received several calls about one or two people cutting steel bars in the area of Caldwell Avenue near the Interstate 70 overpass.

When troopers arrived, the suspects fled on foot through a passage under I-70. Troopers found a 1979 Chevrolet truck with the license plate ZHH2924 parked in the underpass with keys in the ignition, and leather gloves and cutting tools in the bed of the truck.

Troopers also found a Stihl saw and cut steel bars in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 724-223-5200.

