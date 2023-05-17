State police investigating threats made against River Valley School District

State police are investigating after threats were made against River Valley School District on Tuesday night.

According to a news release, troopers in Indiana were notified that some students in the district received a threatening phone call from an unknown person.

Police said the suspect threatened to commit an act of violence against the district during those phone calls.

Troopers were present at the district on Wednesday as a visible deterrent.

After interviews and an investigation, troopers do not believe there is an imminent threat.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tpr. Paige Shreffler at 724-357-1960.

