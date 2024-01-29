State police investigating traffic fatality in Wayne County

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal wreck Saturday night along Interstate 70 in western Wayne County.

State troopers were notified about 8:45 p.m. that evening of the crash near Mile Marker 141.

According to an ISP release, a Ford Taurus driven by 56-year-old Jack Lyons, 56 of Monrovia, Indiana, was westbound on I-70 when it went off the south side of the interstate.

According to the release, the car's tires stuck in mud in the interstate median and the car overturned. Investigators said Lyons, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the Taurus. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A tire that became detached from the Taurus struck a vehicle traveling in the eastbound lanes of I-70.

The left westbound lane of the interstate was closed to traffic for about two hours following the crash.

