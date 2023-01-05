State police investigating two overnight incidents in Pittsburgh

State police are investigating two overnight incidents in Brighton Heights.

The first occurred around 1 a.m. in the area of Preble Avenue. A Channel 11 photographer at the scene saw a train stopped in the area of the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority because officers appeared to be getting someone off the tracks.

The second incident occurred around 3 a.m., where a Dodge Durango was crashed nearby on California Avenue. State police told Channel 11 it was a crime scene but did not release any details.

It is not clear if the two incidents are related.

This is a developing story. Check back for information and watch Channel 11 Morning News through 7 a.m. for updates.

