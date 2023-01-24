State police investigating untimely death of man in Willimantic

The Connecticut State Police are investigating the untimely death of a man in Willimantic on Monday morning.

The Willimantic Police Department responded to a home on Aspen Place before 11 a.m. Monday for a report of an untimely death. Local fire personnel and paramedics also responded to the home where an adult man was located and pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

The man was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further examination, state police said. His identity is being withheld pending positive identification and family notification.

Troopers believe this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The State’s Attorney for the Windham County Judicial District requested that the Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad help with processing the scene and take over the investigation, state police said.