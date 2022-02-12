State police investigating woman's death in Washington County

Feb. 12—Maine State Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 53-year-old woman in Pembroke.

The agency has asked for help from the public, but provided few details about the case in a news release Friday.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to 515 Leighton Point Road in Pembroke on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive woman. The woman was dead when they arrived and the state police were called to investigate. She was identified as Paula Johnson of Pembroke.

The Maine Medical Examiner's Office ruled her death a homicide, but the news release did not provide a cause. A state police spokeswoman said the agency would not be releasing more information at this time.

Police asked anyone with information about Johnson's death or who saw anything suspicious on Leighton Point Road recently to call dispatch in Bangor at 973-3700 and leave a message for Detective Adam Bell.