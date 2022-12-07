State police investigating wrong-way, 3-vehicle crash in Charlton that left 2 people dead

State police are investigating a wrong-way, three-vehicle crash in Charlton on Wednesday that left two people dead.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on Route 20 at Carroll Hill Road found a trio of vehicles that had been involved in a wreck, according to Massachusetts State Police.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second driver died at UMass Medical Center, state police said. The third driver involved in the crash was not injured.

The names of the victims haven’t been released.

State police noted that a preliminary investigation suggests that the one of the operators was driving west in an eastbound lane.

There were no additional details immediately available.

State police detectives assigned to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office are leading an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

