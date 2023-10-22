State Police investigation underway in Gardner, detectives assigned to DA’s office on scene

State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office have an ongoing investigation in Gardner, a spokesperson for Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early confirmed Sunday.

Authorities have closed off Cherry Street in the city.

Additional details about the state police investigation were not immediately released.

Gardner is a located west of Fitchburg in Worcester County. The city had a population of 21,287 residents in the 2020 census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

