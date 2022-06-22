State police investigation underway at high school campus in Lawrence

A large state police investigation is underway at a high school campus in Lawrence on Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement officials are focused on an area near a bike path at Central Catholic High School.

Video from the scene showed the area roped off with crime scene tape, evidence markers scattered on the ground, and K9 teams searching for clues.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

