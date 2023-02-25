State police-involved shooting on Union and Main Street in Springfield

Massachusetts State Police have been involved in a shooting on Union and Main Street in Springfield.

According to State police, around 2:30 a.m., Troopers assigned to the MSP Gaming Enforcement Unit were involved in an incident with a suspect in the area of Union and Main Streets.

As a result of that incident, a police-involved shooting occurred.

The investigation into the incident is being led by the Hampden District Attorney.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

