State police-involved shooting on Union and Main Street in Springfield
Massachusetts State Police have been involved in a shooting on Union and Main Street in Springfield.
According to State police, around 2:30 a.m., Troopers assigned to the MSP Gaming Enforcement Unit were involved in an incident with a suspect in the area of Union and Main Streets.
As a result of that incident, a police-involved shooting occurred.
The investigation into the incident is being led by the Hampden District Attorney.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
