State Police issue Amber Alert for Detroit girl

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police have issued an Amber Alert for Kemahanni King in the Detroit area.

King is described as a 3-year-old black female, 3 foot tall, approximately 40 pounds, with black hair, wearing a black coat and black boots.

Have-you-seen-this-child_-AMBER-Alert_-Kemahanni-King-posterDownload

Kemahanni was inside a black 2006 Chrysler 300 with Michigan registration of EQQ8148 that was stolen from the 15400 block of Schoolcraft Road in Detroit at approximately 11:15 Saturday.

The suspect is a 45-50-year-old black man, with a gray mustache and grey beard. Police estimate him to be 5’5″ to 6 foot, wearing an Army-colored jacket, gray sweatpants and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Michigan State Police have issued an Amber Alert for Kemahanni King in the Detroit area. (Photo: Detroit Police Dept.)

Michigan State Police have issued an Amber Alert for Kemahanni King in the Detroit area. (Photo: Detroit Police Dept.)

Michigan State Police have issued an Amber Alert for Kemahanni King in the Detroit area. (Photo: Detroit Police Dept.)

If you have any information on this alert, please contact the Detroit Police Department online or call the department at 313-596-2260.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.