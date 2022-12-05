State police issue warning after Butler man scammed into buying gift cards

State police are warning residents to be wary of scams after a Butler man was tricked into buying $3,000 in gift cards.

The victim, a 74-year-old Sarver man, was contacted by a person who claimed to work for Microsoft. He was told his PayPal account was hacked and he needed to purchase gift cards to remedy the situation.

The man told state troopers he drove to several stores and purchased six gift cards at $500 each.

State police said this type of scam continues to be an issue. If you are contacted by an unknown person and told to buy gift cards, it is a scam. They advised not to give out information over the phone.

TRENDING NOW:

Family mourns 4-year-old girl who died after a shooting in Pittsburgh, asking community to change Pitt students facing abuse of corpse charges for alleged class incident Vehicle rolls onto its roof on I-279, 2 people hospitalized VIDEO:Family mourns 4-year-old girl who died after a shooting in Pittsburgh, asking community to change DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts