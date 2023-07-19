State police: Johnstown man charged with killing landscaper

Jul. 19—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown man is charged with homicide after allegedly admitting that he shot Daryl Vincent Lee Jr., 44, a Johnstown landscaper whose body was found on Friday in Indiana County, authorities said on Wednesday.

State police in Indiana charged Justin Allen Green, 41, with homicide. His girlfriend, Brooke Ashley Pullin, 30, also faces criminal charges.

According to a complaint affidavit, Lee was self-employed and operated his own lawn care and landscaping business.

Lee allegedly told a woman on Friday that he had three mowing jobs and that "Bam" was helping him. "Bam" was allegedly later identified as Green, also known as Justin Latham.

Later that day, Green allegedly told Pullin that he "did something bad."

Green allegedly said that he and Lee had three landscaping jobs in the Johnstown area on July 13 and that, after finishing the jobs, they drove across town in a pickup truck to collect money from a customer.

While driving along Franklin Street, Green allegedly shot Lee with a 12-gauge shotgun he had purchased at a yard sale, according to the affidavit.

"Lee died instantly in the passenger seat of his pickup truck," the affidavit said.

Green allegedly covered the body with a green shirt, and he and Pullin allegedly drove to Maryland. Green allegedly tossed the shotgun into the Potomac River.

Green then allegedly drove to Indiana County and dumped Lee's body along state Route 403.

Green also is charged with robbery, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, receiving stolen property and false identification to police.

He is being held without bond in Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg.

Pullin is charged with abuse of a corps, tampering with evidence, false identification to police and receiving stolen property.

She is in Cambria County Prison on $150,000 percentage bond.

State police, Johnstown police and the Cambria and Indiana County district attorney's offices will hold a news conference about the case at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Indiana.