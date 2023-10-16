State police: K-9 disarmed, captured fleeing suspect in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man was taken into custody late Saturday after an Indiana State Police K-9 both disarmed and detained him, according to an ISP release.

Davion Deshaw Cousins, 31, continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Sunday night under a $20,000 bond, preliminarily charged with two counts of resisting law enforcement, driving while impaired, possession of marijuana, reckless driving, driving without ever receiving a license and failure to identify self.

According to the release, Nick Albrecht, an ISP sergeant, was patrolling on Muncie's south side about 10 p.m. Saturday when he observed a Chevrolet Camaro with "an equipment violation."

An attempt to make a traffic stop, on Madison Street near Memorial Drive, resulted in a police chase.

Other law enforcement officers — including Michael Thiron, an ISP trooper and his K-9, Yana — arrived in the area to assist in the pursuit.

Investigators said Cousins drove through residential yards before the Camarao became stuck "in the softened ground."

He then fled from his car on foot, prompting Yana to give chase.

State police said when the Muncie man turned around and pointed a handgun at the K-9, Yana both knocked him and the firearm to the ground.

The news release indicated Cousins then got up and ran again, this time without his gun. He was again knocked down by Yana, who kept him down until officers reached the scene.

Cousins was examined at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital before being delivered to the jail.

State troopers said bite marks — presumably those of Yana — were visible on the handgun when it was when found at the scene.

Cousins already faced three charges — possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and driving without ever receiving a license — filed against him in Jackson County in January.

Cousins, formerly of Gary, was convicted of failure to return to lawful detention in Lake County in 2014.

Other state troopers, Muncie police and Delaware County sheriff's deputies assisted in Saturday's investigation.

