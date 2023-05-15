State police K-9 locates Maine man accused of leading cops on two chases in stolen SUV

May 15—A Maine man is facing charges after state police say he led them on two chases while driving a stolen SUV before crashing in Hampton Falls and running off, officials said.

Emil Girard, 23, of Biddeford, Maine, was taken to Rockingham County jail pending arraignment on two counts each of receiving stolen property, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, disobeying an officer, and reckless operation, as well as single counts of resisting arrest and driving aver revocation/suspension.

State police were told to be on the lookout for a 2018 Nissan Murano with Maine license plates that had been reported stolen out of Florida and that the driver was headed back to Maine.

About 7:30 p.m. Sunday, a state trooper spotted a vehicle going over 100 mph north up Interstate 95 and onto Route 101 West. When the trooper started chasing the car to pull it over, he noticed it matched the description of the car reported stolen.

The suspect took Exit 12, police said, at which time troopers discontinued the pursuit due to high speed and traffic conditions.

When the SUV was spotted again on I-95 about 30 minutes later, another short pursuit began with the same trooper, state police said. Girard then went off the road and crashed near Exit 5, before running off on foot, police said.

Sgt. George Sanborn arrived and deployed his K-9 partner, Scout, who was able to successfully locate the driver, identified as Girard, in a marshy area approximately one quarter mile from the crash, police said. Girard surrendered to law enforcement without further incident, officials said.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Trooper Cameron Vetter at Cameron.S.Vetter@dos.nh.gov.