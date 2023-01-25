State police K9 helps locate a suspect in truck theft in Ellington

A Connecticut State Police K9 helped troopers and local police locate a suspect in a reported car theft in Ellington on Tuesday.

Troopers assigned to Troop C and the Ellington Police Department responded to an address on West Road in Ellington around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a reported stolen red Chevrolet CK 1500 pickup truck. The person who reported the vehicle stolen said the truck’s last known direction of travel was westbound on Route 83 toward the Rockville/Vernon area.

Troopers gave the Vernon Police Department a description of the truck and asked for them to be on the lookout.

While troopers were speaking with the individual, Vernon police received a report from a caller that said a suspicious red pickup truck just parked in their apartment complex on Regan Street in Vernon. The caller said a man was seen exiting the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Troopers and Vernon police located the red pickup truck at the complex and confirmed it was the same one reported stolen earlier in the day.

A state police K9 was deployed and led troopers to an outside apartment door in the complex. Troopers and Vernon officers spoke with a resident of the apartment and located the suspect, identified as 58-year-old John Hansen of Willington. During the investigation, troopers said Hansen was allegedly in possession of the keys to the truck and was displaying signs of possible impairment.

Hansen was taken into police custody and transported to Troop C in Tolland where he agreed to participate in field sobriety tests, which he allegedly failed, state police said.

Hansen was arrested and charged with third-degree larceny, use of a motor vehicle without permission, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, operating a motor vehicle without minimum insurance, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and operating without a license.

He was held on a $25,000 bond and transferred to Hartford Correctional Center. He was scheduled to appear in Rockville Superior Court on Wednesday.