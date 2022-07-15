State Police K9 tracks down man accused of attacking 3 people at homeless encampment

A State Police K9 is being commended for tracking down a man who allegedly assaulted three people at a homeless encampment on last week.

On July 7, the suspect ran into a wooded and swampy area in Revere that night while Trooper Christina Cavagnaro and her K9 partner, Thor, gave chase, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Authorities say Thor tracked the suspect through chest-high swamp water, swimming ahead of his handler to ensure the alleged perpetrator didn’t get away.

Trooper Cavagnaro along with Revere Police were able to arrest the suspect and charged with with three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The State Police K9 Unit has been busy the past week, responding to 73 total missions including 9 drug sniffs, 3 gun searches and 6 calls involving suspects with weapons.

