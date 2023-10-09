State police launch investigation into Cut Bank police-involved shooting death

On Saturday the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) announced it has launched an internal investigation following a fatal officer-involved shooting in Cut Bank on Friday.

Saturday’s news release said a 54-year-old man from Cut Bank was shot and died from his wounds after exiting his vehicle and confronting Cut Bank Police officers with a rifle. According to the release, the conflict began when Cut Bank Police were called to the 200 block of 5th Ave. SW for a report of a violation of an order for protection.

An Order of Protection is a court order, signed by a judge, that orders an abuser or stalker to cease from threatening or to come within 1,500-feet of their victim. Protection order filings refer to as the accused abuser as the “respondent.”

“As officers arrived on scene, the respondent of the protection order exited his vehicle and confronted officers with a rifle,” the DCI release states. “An officer fired his duty weapon, striking the suspect. The suspect, a 54-year-old male from Cut Bank, died from his wounds.”

The release adds the officer involved in the shooting was not physically injured during the exchange and has been placed on administrative leave while DCI’s investigation proceeds. Neither the identity of the officer nor the decedent have been released.

Launching an internal investigation following any police involved shooting is standard police procedure. According to Montana Department of Justice procedural rules, it does not imply suspicion the officer involved is guilty of a criminal act or any wrongdoing.

“Upon (Cut Bank Police Chief Michael Schultz’s) request, we immediately sent agents to Cut Bank to begin the investigation,” DCI administrator Bryan Lockerby said. “Every investigation into an officer-involved shooting takes considerable time for us to process the scene and follow up with interviews, ballistics, and toxicology. We will be responsive, intentional, and thorough.”

DCI’s release said no additional details of the incident will be released while their investigation remains in its early stages. Once DCI’s investigation is complete the Glacier County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a coroner’s inquest.

A coroner’s inquest is a public hearing where a jury determines the cause of the death and examines the circumstances surrounding it. It is different from proceedings in other courts because there are no formal criminal allegations or accusations, and the court has no power to blame anyone directly for the death.

The Cut Bank Police Department is conducting its own internal investigation to ensure policy and use of force guidelines were followed.

“As the Chief in Cut Bank, I have seen the impact incidents like this can have in a small community,” Schulz said. “I also know how well small towns come together and support each other in a crisis. I ask that you please keep those involved, as well as their families, in your thoughts and prayers.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of threats, stalking or abuse a victim advocate in your community may be available to assist them with seeking a protection order, safety planning, and other issues. Find an advocate in your area by calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or check Montana Victim Services by Region, from the Montana Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Violence.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Cut Bank, Montana man killed during armed conflict with city police