A state police-led task force raided a home in North Providence. Inside, they found a woman dead.

NORTH PROVIDENCE — Members of a state police-led task force discovered a dead woman Wednesday when they raided a home in North Providence.

The raid took place at a Metcalf Avenue home on the heels of a month-long investigation into narcotics trafficking, state police Maj. Kenneth Moriarty said Thursday in a news release.

Investigators believe the woman had died from an overdose, he said.

Members of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Task Force found the woman soon after they entered the home.

They also found heroin and fentanyl in the home and $82,550 in cash on Wednesday, Moriarty said. Packaging material, scales and other tools for processing drugs were seized as well.

The task force charged three people with failing to report a death, with intent to conceal a crime. Each of them now faces numerous drug offenses.

The work on Wednesday also included raids at two other locations, one on Sisson Street in Providence and another on Central Avenue in Johnston, says the release.

"These arrests make our communities safer," said Rhode Island State Police Col. Darnell S. Weaver.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: North Providence police raid has state police find drugs, dead woman