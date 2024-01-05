State police in line for big raises in governor's budget proposal

Jan. 4—Most state government and public school employees in New Mexico would get a 3% raise under Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's proposed fiscal year 2025 budget.

State police officers would benefit the most, getting a 14% raise under the proposed plan.

The governor's $10.5 billion recommended spending plan, unveiled Friday, represents a nearly 10% increase over the current fiscal year. That amount does not include $2.1 billion in proposed nonrecurring funds for one-time initiatives.

The proposed budget includes nearly $4.5 billion for the state's public education system, which is often ranked near or at the bottom of most national reports on the topic. That includes over $283 million in additional funds over this year's public education budget.

Other initiatives included in the proposed budget include nearly $88 million in Medicaid provider rate increases for some programs and about $25 million to create a new Family Services Division at the Children, Youth and Families Department.

On the public safety front, the proposed budget includes $35 million to recruit state law enforcement and corrections personnel and another $35 million to shore up the Firefighter and EMT Recruitment Fund.

The proposal comes on the heels of another year of record revenue projections for the state of New Mexico.

Recurring revenues for the upcoming fiscal year are projected to reach close to $13 billion, including about $3.5 billion in so-called new money.

The Legislative Finance Committee is expected to announce its proposed budget Friday afternoon. Often — though not always — the legislative and executive branch budgets align to a great degree on where to commit money to improve state services.

The release of the two spending plans, which serve as blueprints to develop the state's budget, comes as the state Legislature prepares for the start of a 30-day legislative session beginning Jan. 16.

The 30-day sessions, which take place in even years, focus primarily on building and approving a budget for the coming fiscal year, and that's when lawmakers will work with members of the governor's staff to hammer out a budget both sides find acceptable.

This is a developing story and will be updated.