State police, local agencies ramp up patrols looking for impaired drivers during holiday season

Dec. 17—WATERTOWN — North country law enforcement officers are cracking down on impaired and reckless driving by ramping up patrols over the holiday season.

State police, along with local and county agencies, are participating in a "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" initiative that runs from Friday until Jan. 1. Drivers can expect to see sobriety checkpoints, along with more troopers on roadways during the campaign.

In addition to the DWI checkpoints and patrols, troopers will be watching for distracted drivers, vehicle occupants who are not properly buckled up and drivers violating the "Move Over Law," which requires motorists to exercise extreme caution when passing emergency vehicles that are stopped in or on the side of the road. State police will also conduct underage drinking enforcement details statewide.

During the campaign, troopers will be using both marked state police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement vehicles as part of the operation. The CITE vehicles allow troopers to more easily identify motorists who are using handheld devices while driving and to better observe distracted driving violations. These vehicles blend in with everyday traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated.

During last year's crackdown, state police arrested 440 people on DWI charges and issued 36,142 tickets, including 12,172 tickets for speeding, 966 for distracted driving, and 389 for the "Move Over Law." State police also investigated three fatal crashes,

The state police and its partners urge all motorists to follow these simple tips to prevent impaired driving:

Before drinking, designate a sober driver; if you're impaired, use a taxi or ridesharing service, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation; and use your community's sober-ride program.

Also, if you happen to see a drunk driver on the road, don't hesitate to contact local law enforcement. If you know someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to their destination safely.