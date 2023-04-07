State police locate missing girls in Dedham woods with infrared camera

State troopers in a helicopter equipped with an infrared camera were able to locate a pair of missing girls in the woods in Dedham.

The girls, both 14, walked away from a care facility on Thursday afternoon, prompting an hourslong search, according to Massachusetts State Police.

A state police flight crew observed two heat signatures in some nearby woods around 7:30 p.m. The crew then directed Dedham police officers to the girls’ location.

Dedham firefighters responded to evaluate their conditions and made the decision to transport them to a local hospital.

“The State Police Air Wing is a valuable asset to public safety agencies across Massachusetts in missing persons searches and numerous other types of missions,” the law enforcement agency said.

The incident remains under investigation.

