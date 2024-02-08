State Police looking for 16-year-old Jackson Twp. teen missing since Monday

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for residents help in locating a missing 16-year-old Jackson Township resident who did not return home.

At 4:22 p.m. Feb. 5, state police responded to 49 North Ramona Road for a report of a runaway male. Officials said Rusty Winterstein had not returned home from school and has been absent since Monday.

Rusty Winterstein

Officials added that Winterstein does not have access to his cell phone.

"Winterstein was last seen before getting on the school bus the morning of Feb. 5, 2024 where he was reported to be wearing a dark colored hoodie, black Adidas sweatpants, and a black backpack," officials said in an email to the Lebanon Daily News.

Anyone with information of Winterstein's whereabouts is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Jonestown at 717-865-2194 and reference the incident number PA2024-158136.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

