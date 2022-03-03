State Police looking into allegations of ‘inappropriate’ behavior by Heights police chief

Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
·2 min read
Colonial Heights Police Chief Jeff Faries has been with the department since 1989, the last 16 years at its helm.
Colonial Heights Police Chief Jeff Faries has been with the department since 1989, the last 16 years at its helm.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — The Virginia State Police said Thursday it now is looking into reports of "inappropriate behavior and interactions" involving the city's police chief now on administrative leave.

VSP spokesperson Corinne Geller confirmed the department's Bureau of Criminal Investigations has initiated a probe into the allegations against Police Chief Jeff Faries "at the request of city leadership." The investigation, according to Geller, is focused on what it called actions in an "off-duty capacity," meaning it had nothing to do with police.

It was not immediately clear what that off-duty capacity was.

Early Wednesday night, Colonial Heights City Manager Douglas Smith wrote a one-line email to all city department heads informing them that Faries had been placed on administrative leave by the city for an undisclosed reason. Faries, Smith wrote, would stay on leave "until further notice."

The email did not mention the state police investigation.

In a message, Colonial Heights Mayor Greg Kochuba declined to comment on the issue citing it as a personnel matter.

In Faries' absence, the daily operations of the police department will be overseen by its second-in-command, Major Rob Ruxer.

Faries has been with the Colonial Heights Police Department since 1989 and its chief since 2006. Ruxer came to Colonial Heights from Petersburg in 2002.

In an email to the police department, Rucker said Faries was no longer allowed on police property without contacting the acting chief beforehand. He also asked his colleagues to remember the mission of the department and to net let be the issue be a distraction.

”I am confident we can work through this together and provide the level of service this community is accustomed to,” Ruxer wrote in the email.

”Our agency will continue to serve and protect our community.”

Stay with progress-index.com for details as they become available.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is daily news coach for USA TODAY's Southeast Region-Unified Central, which includes Virginia, West Virginia and central North Carolina. He is based in Petersburg, Virginia. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Virginia State Police now investigating Colonial Heights police chief

Recommended Stories

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court adopts governor's redistricting maps

    A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday adopted “least change” legislative and congressional redistricting maps submitted by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, a plan that largely preserves the current district lines that give Republicans majorities. The conservative-controlled court had previously said it would not make significant changes to the boundary lines that were already in place and created by Republicans in 2011. The Evers proposal it adopted over alternatives submitted by Republican and Democratic lawmakers and other interest groups keeps the Republican majorities, but it was slightly less favorable than the plans submitted by the GOP legislative majorities.

  • Man shot, injured outside Parkland apartment; suspected shooter in custody

    The victim and the man suspected of shooting him knew one another, and deputies said there was a disagreement prior to the shooting.

  • Russia Is One of the Biggest Producers of Palladium. Sanctions Could Push Prices to New Records.

    Palladium remains sensitive to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which could disrupt production and raise prices for the metal.

  • Munson Elementary could be demolished, making way for new housing

    Officials have changed course on revitalizing Munson Elementary School into apartments, but their quest to add housing to Zanesville isn't over.

  • New Philadelphia overcame pandemic challenges in 2021, mayor says

    The mayor highlighted New Philadelphia's accomplishments and challenges over the past year in his State of the City Report.

  • SkinCeuticals Newest Serum Is A Hyperpigmentation Game-Changer

    Some beauty products are so famous, they earn a level of recognition only enjoyed by mononymous celebrities; Sunday Riley Good Genes, Biologique Recherche P50, Glossier Boy Brow, and Skinceuticals C E Ferulic. So when one of the brands behind these iconic products drops something new, you better believe the superfans will be all but clamoring to shop. Case in point: Skinceuticals newest acne-focused serum, Silymarin CF — which, according to the brand, has been six years in the making. As a self-

  • Oath Keepers leader pleads guilty to U.S. Capitol riot charges, stored weapons for 'civil war'

    Joshua James pleaded guilty to charges of seditious conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding for Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

  • Russian cats banned from international competition

    The Federation Internationale Feline announced on its website that because of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, FIFe has banned Russian cats from international competition until at least June. “The Board of FIFe feels it cannot just witness these atrocities and do nothing,” the organization said. It noted that in addition to more than a million people being displaced amid ...

  • Former Fox News Producer Jack Hanick Charged With Violating U.S. Sanctions in Work for Russian Oligarch

    Hanick was arrested in London last month for his work for Konstantin Malofeyev, Justice Department announced Thursday

  • A temporary cease-fire?

    Gas prices could hit an average of $5 a gallon. And could Bambi give you COVID? It's Thursday's news.

  • U.S. hits Russian oil refining sector, slaps export curbs on Belarus

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Wednesday took aim at Russia's oil refining sector with new export curbs and targeted Belarus with sweeping new export restrictions, as the Biden administration amps up its crackdown on Moscow and Minsk over the invasion of Ukraine. The new round of sanctions announced by the White House ban the export of specific refining technologies, making it harder for Russia to modernize its oil refineries.

  • Russian rouble hits new lows in volatile trading

    The Russian rouble slumped to new record lows against the dollar on Thursday though it closed the Moscow session little changed, after Fitch and Moody's downgraded Russia's sovereign debt to "junk" status, with steps by the central bank and finance ministry failing to halt its slide. Russia's financial markets have been thrown into turmoil by sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. The stock market remains closed and trading volume on its sovereign debt has vanished.

  • Oath Keeper leader in Alabama pleads guilty to conspiracy in U.S. Capitol attack

    Joshua James, 34, pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress after playing a role in leading the assault on the Capitol, according to a news release. Prosecutors say James is the Oath Keepers' regional leader and heads up the Alabama chapter.

  • Anger and insults: Documents show DOJ pushed back bluntly at Trump effort

    Court records filed by the House Jan. 6 committee reveal new details about the "blunt and direct" language used in a January 2021 meeting at the White House as then-President Trump weighed firing Justice Department leaders who would not carry out an investigation into his baseless claims of voter fraud.Trump's pressure campaign at the Department of Justice (DOJ) has been a key focus for the select committee, which Wednesday night alleged the...

  • U.S. Secret Service takes two men into custody in Washington's Georgetown neighborhood

    More than a half dozen U.S. Secret Service officers on Thursday took two men into custody from a car in Washington's Georgetown neighborhood and removed what seemed to be an assault-style rifle from the vehicle, a Reuters witness said. The vehicle was a black four-door Ford sedan with Indiana plates that said Marine Corps Veteran. The Washington Post reported that the two arrested men told police they had driven from Indiana to volunteer to fight in the war in Ukraine.

  • Russia wants list of weapons that will never be deployed in Ukraine, Lavrov says

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday said Russia is demanding Ukraine demilitarize and will write a specific list of which weapons the nation cannot possess.Lavrov said in an interview with Al Jazeera that "specific types of strike weapons must be identified which will never be deployed in Ukraine and will not be created," according to a text of the interview reviewed by Reuters.The news comes amid a second round of talks between...

  • A Russian businessman has put a $1 million bounty on Vladimir Putin's head, calling for military officers to arrest him as a war criminal

    Russian crypto investor Alex Konanykhin, who is based in California, told Insider the million-dollar bounty would come from his personal funds.

  • Biden court pick hits roadblock after GOP objection

    President Biden's nominee to fill a district court vacancy is hitting a dead end in the wake of pushback from GOP Sen. Ron Johnson (Wis.). Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) told The Hill on Wednesday that he isn't moving forward with William Pocan's nomination after Johnson indicated last month that he wouldn't support Pocan.The Senate has a precedent, known as the blue slip rule, that allows a home-state senator to...

  • DNC chair says Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert 'might as well' have been wearing trash bags during their State of the Union antics

    "It was that sitting in the garage for a week type of trash," Jaime Harrison tweeted, later calling Boebert and Greene "juvenile delinquents."

  • Russia Threatens ‘Nuclear’ World War as Its Paratroopers Descend on Ukraine

    Ukraine State Emergency Service/ReutersRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that a third world war would be “nuclear” and “destructive,” essentially warning NATO not to intervene militarily in Ukraine, a day after peace talks failed to temper the bloodshed and as Russian paratroopers descended on the city of Kharkiv, the second largest city in the nation and the epicenter of fierce fighting. Ukraine’s defense ministry confirmed the arrival of Russian airborne troops on Telegram, though