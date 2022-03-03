State Police looking into allegations of ‘inappropriate’ behavior by Heights police chief

Colonial Heights Police Chief Jeff Faries has been with the department since 1989, the last 16 years at its helm.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — The Virginia State Police said Thursday it now is looking into reports of "inappropriate behavior and interactions" involving the city's police chief now on administrative leave.

VSP spokesperson Corinne Geller confirmed the department's Bureau of Criminal Investigations has initiated a probe into the allegations against Police Chief Jeff Faries "at the request of city leadership." The investigation, according to Geller, is focused on what it called actions in an "off-duty capacity," meaning it had nothing to do with police.

It was not immediately clear what that off-duty capacity was.

Early Wednesday night, Colonial Heights City Manager Douglas Smith wrote a one-line email to all city department heads informing them that Faries had been placed on administrative leave by the city for an undisclosed reason. Faries, Smith wrote, would stay on leave "until further notice."

The email did not mention the state police investigation.

In a message, Colonial Heights Mayor Greg Kochuba declined to comment on the issue citing it as a personnel matter.

In Faries' absence, the daily operations of the police department will be overseen by its second-in-command, Major Rob Ruxer.

Faries has been with the Colonial Heights Police Department since 1989 and its chief since 2006. Ruxer came to Colonial Heights from Petersburg in 2002.

In an email to the police department, Rucker said Faries was no longer allowed on police property without contacting the acting chief beforehand. He also asked his colleagues to remember the mission of the department and to net let be the issue be a distraction.

”I am confident we can work through this together and provide the level of service this community is accustomed to,” Ruxer wrote in the email.

”Our agency will continue to serve and protect our community.”

Stay with progress-index.com for details as they become available.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is daily news coach for USA TODAY's Southeast Region-Unified Central, which includes Virginia, West Virginia and central North Carolina. He is based in Petersburg, Virginia. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Virginia State Police now investigating Colonial Heights police chief