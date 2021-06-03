State police looking for a Berks County man who fled from authorities

Jun. 3—State Police at Hamburg are looking for a Berks County man who eluded troopers when they tried to pull him over.

Jonathan Stine, 35, of Shoemakersville fled from police in Windsor Township on May 27.

According to state police:

Troopers were in the 1600 block of Pottsville Pike in Windsor Township on May 27 shortly before 6:30 p.m. when they attempted to pull over a vehicle driven by Stine, who has an extradition warrant for his arrest. Information about the warrant was not available.

When troopers identified Stine and activated their lights and sirens, Stine fled in a 2013 Audi S4.

Troopers pursued Stine through Perry Township until they lost sight of him and stopped the pursuit.

They filed charges against Stine for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, flight to avoid apprehension and other charges.

Anyone with information about Stine's whereabouts is asked to call police at 610-562-6885.