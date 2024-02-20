State police looking to ID suspect in CT scam involving bail money

State police are looking to the public for help identifying a suspect allegedly involved in a scam targeting an East Haddam resident and the claim that the victim’s family member was in trouble and needed bail money.

The incident was reported Friday and unfolded through a series of phone calls to the victim, the first of which claimed that their family member was in custody following a motor vehicle crash, according to Connecticut State Police.

The caller told the victim they would be contacted by a bail bondsman who would arrange a cash pickup, state police said. During the second call, the victim was informed how much cash would be needed to bail their family member out and was told someone would come by their home to pick up the money, according to state police.

The victim told police a suspect arrived at their home about an hour later and picked up the cash. State police did not disclose how much money was involved.

Shortly thereafter, the victim contacted the family member who was purportedly in custody and learned that the whole thing had been a scam, state police said.

Troopers are investigating and have released a photo of the suspect they say picked up the money.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Connecticut State Police Troop K in Colchester at 860-465-5400.