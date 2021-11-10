State police looking to identify 2 suspects in theft in Berks

Nov. 10—State police are trying to identify a man and woman who stole a wallet at a Topton restaurant and used credit cards found inside it at several local stores.

According to state police:

The suspects took a wallet that was mislaid at Herman's Drive-In restaurant on Sept. 14 and used credit cards at at least three stores: Exxon Top Star, Walmart and Smokin' Zone in Breiningsville.

The male is described as white, average height, heavy set, with a shaved head and a large tattoo on each shoulder.

The female is white, average height and build, with long, somewhat curly hair.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact state police at 610-378-4011.